Femi Leye is best known for his dexterity on the guitar and his exceptional blend of Ethnic music with contemporary sounds. With influences from Nigeria’s finest and legendary artistes, Leye prides himself as “the happiest person you would ever meet.” He has played for artists such as Youssou N’dour, Angélique Kidjo, Akon, Don Jazzy, Tiwa […]

The post Femi Leye: The String Manipulator appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...