Feminitease builds online market hub For Nigerian women

Feminitease



Feminitease is offering a platform for networking and growth for women entrepreneurs and an online mall specifically for women based products and services.

According to the CEO, Folasayo Adefemi; We believe this is the new era as virtual reality is fast running the business affairs globally, hence the reason why I created “Feminitease, an online market hub that caters to women’s shopping needs and promotes women-owned and women-based businesses.

“The times have evolved so much that the normal we were used to is likely not to return to us in the near future. The new norm is digital life, the easy way experts call it.

“The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic are very obvious and lots of business are suffering major downturns in the face of a global lockdown. We are offering your business visibility and traction as a support to help your business thrive in these times.

“We encourage women entrepreneurship and care about women.”

Vendors who want to advertise their products and services and more enquiries can contact Folasayo on 09033638917 and 08035905851.

