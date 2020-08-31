Fergie is replaced in Black Eyed Peas by J. Rey Soul as supergroup close out 2020 MTV VMAs

SONG OF THE YEAR

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Billie Eilish – “Everything I Wanted”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” – WINNER

Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Post Malone – “Circles”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

BEST GROUP

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS – WINNER

Chloe x Halle

CNCO

Little Mix

Monsta X

Now United

The 1975

Twenty One Pilots

Legends: KPop group BTS won the Best Group Video Award

BEST POP

Justin Bieber (featuring Quavo) – “Intentions”

BTS – “On” – WINNER

Halsey – “You Should Be Sad”

Jonas Brothers – “What a Man Gotta Do”

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me”

Taylor Swift – “Lover”

BEST R&B

Chloe x Halle – “Do It”

H.E.R. (featuring YG) – “Slide”

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Khalid (featuring Summer Walker) – “Eleven”

Lizzo – “Cuz I Love You”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” – WINNER

After Hours: The Weeknd took home Best R&B video as well as top honor Video Of The Year

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA (featuring Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Karol G and J Balvin) – “China”

Bad Bunny – “Yo Perreo Sola”

J Balvin – “Amarillo”

Black Eyed Peas (featuring Ozuna and J. Rey Soul) – “Mamacita”

Karol G (featuring Nicki Minaj) – “Tusa”

Maluma (featuring J Balvin) – “Qué Pena” – WINNER

BEST ALTERNATIVE

The 1975 – “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”

All Time Low – “Some Kind of Disaster”

Lana Del Rey – “Doin’ Time”

FINNEAS – “Let’s Fall in Love for the Night”

Machine Gun Kelly – “Bloody Valentine” – WINNER

twenty one pilots – “Level of Concern”

Best kiss? Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox in the My Bloody Valentine video which earned him Best Alternative

BEST QUARANTINE PERFORMANCE

Chloe x Halle – “Do It” (from MTV Prom-Athon)

CNCO – MTV Unplugged at Home – WINNER

DJ D-Nice – Club MTV Presents: #DanceTogether

Lady Gaga – “Smile” (from One World: Together At Home)

John Legend – #TogetherAtHome Concert Series

Post Malone – “Nirvana Tribute”

BEST DIRECTION

Doja Cat – “Say So” (Director: Hannah Lux Davis)

Billie Eilish – “Xanny” (Director: Billie Eilish)

Dua Lipa – “Don’t Start Now” (Director: Nabil)

Harry Styles – “Adore You” (Director: Dave Meyers)

Taylor Swift – “The Man” (Director: Taylor Swift) – WINNER

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Director: Anton Tammi)

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

BTS – “On” (Choreographers: The Lab and Son Sung Deuk) – WINNER

CNCO and Natti Natasha – “Honey Boo” (Choreographer: Kyle Hanagami)

DaBaby – “Bop” (Choreographers: DaniLeigh and Cherry)

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande – “Rain on Me” (Choreographer: Richy Jackson)

Dua Lipa – “Physical” (Choreographer: Charm La’Donna)

Normani – “Motivation” (Choreographer: Sean Bankhead)

BEST EDITING

James Blake – “Can’t Believe the Way We Flow” (Editor: Frank Lebon)

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter” (Editors: Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico) – WINNER

Halsey – “Graveyard” (Editors: Emille Aubry, Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

Lizzo – “Good as Hell” (Editors: Russell Santos and Sofia Kerpan)

Rosalía – “A Palé” (Editor: Andre Jones)

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights” (Editors: Janne Vartia and Tim Montana)

Golden girl: Miley Cyrus won Best Editing for her Mother’s Daughter video

SONG OF SUMMER

Blackpink – “How You Like That” – WINNER

Cardi B (featuring Megan Thee Stallion) – “WAP”

Miley Cyrus – “Midnight Sky”

DaBaby (featuring Roddy Rich) – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled (featuring Drake) – “Popstar”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Jack Harlow – “Whats Poppin”

Lil Baby (featuring 42 Dugg) – “We Paid”

Dua Lipa – “Break My Heart”

Megan Thee Stallion (featuring Beyoncé) – “Savage (Remix)”

Pop Smoke (featuring 50 Cent & Roddy Rich) – “The Woo”

Saint Jhn – “Roses” Saweetie – “Tap In”

Harry Styles – “Watermelon Sugar”

Taylor Swift – “Cardigan”

The Weeknd – “Blinding Lights”