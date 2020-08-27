FFK: Uncivilised

Hardball

Foul language is inexcusable among civilised people. It is unsurprising that Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, also known as FFK, a former minister of aviation, attracted deserved knocks for using foul language against a journalist at a press conference in Calabar, the Cross River State capital, on August 20.

After FFK’s week-long “extensive guided tour” of Governor Ben Ayade’s projects in the state, the organisers had invited the media to hear his report. Of course, he praised the Ayade administration. FFK “spent over one hour speaking highly of Gov Ayade,” according to Eyo Charles, the Daily Trust reporter who covered the event.

When it was question time, the reporter said in his account, “I asked, ‘Sir, please you did not disclose to us who is bankrolling you…” The reporter was not prepared for his reaction. FFK thundered: “How dare you ask me such a very stupid question? I know that you, a hungry-looking, brown envelop journalist, you are sponsored to ask me such an insulting question. You can look into my eyes and ask me such a demeaning question! I cannot take that!

“I am a very rich lawyer, who has been in government; who has been detained many times by governments. I have a very rich background. How can you ask who is bankrolling my tours of the states. It is very insulting, and I cannot take that. You are very stupid. I know your publishers; I will call them in the next few minutes. You have to be fired. I cannot answer any more questions from you or from any other reporter. This conference has ended. I have a very short temper…”

The video of this uncivilised response to a journalistic enquiry went viral. FFK’s unacceptable display of self-importance drew unsparing public criticism.

Then FFK offered an apology. “I met with my advisors,” he said, as if he had needed a lesson on how to behave with civility and use language like a civilised person.

“I hereby withdraw the word ‘stupid’ which I used in my encounter with a journalist in Calabar. I have many friends in the media who I offended by losing my cool and using such words. I hereby express my regrets for doing so,” he said in a statement.

Hopefully, FFK has learnt his lesson. It is inexcusable that he had reacted to a journalistic question in an uncivilised manner. But beyond his interaction with journalists, he should learn to avoid using offensive language which portrays him as uncivilised.