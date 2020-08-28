FG applauds acquittal of a Nigerian by Saudi Court

By Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Federal Government has applauded the acquittal of a Nigerian, Ibrahim Abubakar Ibrahim, by a court in Saudi.

Ibrahim, who was sponsored by the Zamfara State Government to perform Urmah in 2017, was arrested on arrival in Jeddah, on the allegation of drug trafficking.

He was subsequently tried and exonerated by three courts in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia but the Prosecutor General unfortunately directed the re-trial of the case.

However, based on Presidential directives, the Attorney General in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Consulate-General in Jeddah intervened in the matter to establish and uphold the innocence of Mr. Ibrahim.

He was eventually set free on Thursday, August 27, 2020 by the Saudi authorities.

Ibrahim, according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, was acquitted of all charges against him.

The statement, which was signed by the Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Ferdinand Nwoye further explained that Ibrahim release was sequel to diplomatic and legal consultations by the Ministry.

He also revealed the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jeddah has completed the processing of relevant travel documents to enable and facilitate his return to Nigeria.