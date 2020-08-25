FG commences work on new National Development Plans- Minister

Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba PHOTO: Twitter



The Federal Government on Tuesday said it has commenced preparatory work for the formulation of new National Development Plans for the country.

The Minister of State for Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mr Clement Agba, disclosed this at the opening of a three-day capacity building workshop toward the formulation of the new plans in Abuja.

Agba said that the plan began with the constitution of 26 Technical Working Groups (TWGs) to work on the strategic themes for the development of credible plans for the county.

He said the workshop was organised for TWG Anchors and Heads of Secretariat towards the development of the Medium Term National Development Plans (MTNDP) (2021 to 2025 and 2026 to 2030) and Long Term (2021 to 2050) National Development Plans Agenda.

Agba said that the TWGs were expected to be supported by active, knowledgeable anchors and secretariat officials.

“The new plans being articulated are expected to address developmental challenges in all aspects of the country’s national life within the agreed time frame.

“The planning process is also inclusive and participatory with the full involvement of the Sub-National governments (States and Local Governments).

“The Organized Private Sector, the major political parties, the National Assembly, youth and women organisations, the physically challenged and other relevant stakeholders,” Agba said.

He said that the country would have a “Nigerian National Development Plan and not a federal government plan”.

The Minister appreciated Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) and its Nigerian Country Representative, Dr Vladimir Kreck, for their continuous support to the ministry and for organising and funding the capacity building programme.

Kreck, in his remarks, said that the workshop was to support the government on the MTNDP, adding that KAS official mandate was to promote democracy, good governance and to foster good relationships.