FG develops new draft policy document on virtual meetings, Engagements

By Emmanuel Elebeke -Abuja

The Federal Government (FG), says it has developed a draft policy document on virtual meetings and engagements in the Federal Civil Service.

The policy of FG was developed by the Federal Minister of Communications and Digital Economy in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Disclosing this while delivering his address as the Guest Lecturer at the Course 82 graduation ceremony, National Defence College, Abuja on Tuesday, the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) Tuesday, said the initiative is in line with the ministry’s mandate to promote a Digital Economy.

Pantami emphasized that the COVID19 Pandemic has forced us to adopt the use of technology in governance and this has necessitated the need to promote e-governance in an orderly manner.

He noted that the draft document is ready to be presented at the Federal Executive Council in the coming weeks. As enshrined in the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy Document, the new Policy will promote the pillars of Service Infrastructure and Digital Servinowces Development and Promotion represented as Pillars 4 and 5.

On the issue of security, Pantami noted that real warfare is now fought in cyberspace as cybercriminals operate at a speed far ahead of the speed of law, and therefore “we must take very deliberate steps to ensure that our cyberspace is significantly secured”

Dr Pantami who further advocated the preference of skills over qualifications remarked that global business and tech giants have since adopted the strategy, as individuals with proven skills remain more valuable than those with mere qualifications.

