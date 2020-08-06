FG directs civil servants from Grade 12 to resume

By Moses Emorinken, Abuja

The Federal Government has directed civil and public servants from the grade level 12 and above to immediately resume work.

The Nation reports only workers from grade level 14 and above were permitted to resume work until the new directive.

It also extended working hours to normal official hours from Monday to Friday with the mandatory use of non-medical face masks.

The National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, disclosed these during its briefing in Abuja.

He said: “For government offices and other corporate offices, we are now extending working hours to normal official hours from Monday to Friday, with the mandatory use of non-medical face masks.

READ ALSOCOVID-19: FG orders public servants on Grade 12 to stay at home

“We encourage work at home policy for civil/public servants below the grade level of 12.

“Essential staff of grade level 12 and above may be allowed to come to work.

“Our previous cut-off was grade level 14. Temperature checks will be carried out in all official government buildings.

“With industry and labour, the main modification we have is an advisory for banks to limit the number of customers within the operating areas to 50 percent occupancy within the banking halls in order to allow for physical distancing and to limit their workers to 75 percent or less. But banking operations shall continue as usual.”

Like this: Like Loading...