FG directs GL 12, 13 civil servants to resume duties

Following measures put in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, the federal government, Monday directed civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 including others on essential duties to resume duties on a full scale.

The directive was contained in a circular dated August 10, 2020, signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan.

Titled “Resumption of officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13 and those on essential duties,” the Head of Service said staff would now work from Monday to Friday beginning from 8 am to 4 pm as was the case before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020.

“Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on the resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily.

“Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers are to define the officers performing essential services in their MDAs.

“However, in doing so, consideration must be given to the health implication of the number to recall for duties in the light of the extant guidelines on the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic,” the circular in part.

She cautioned against violation of safety protocols and advised that regular hand washing and sanitizing remain critical in the fight against the spread of the novel virus.

“Where the number of staff resuming work is large, Permanent Secretaries/Chief Executive Officers should consider the option of duty rosters,” she counselled.

