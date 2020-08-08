The sixth evacuation flight from the U.S. has departed for Abuja and Lagos with 325 passengers on board.

In the manifest are 128 males, 174 females and 23 infants, according to the Consul General of Nigeria in New York, Mr Benaoyagha Okoyen.

This brings to 1,739 the total number of stranded Nigerians evacuated from the U.S. by the Federal Government so far.

According to the flight schedule, the Ethiopian Airlines plane will fly directly to Abuja, and then proceed to Lagos.

Okoyen told the Newsmen that 101 of the passengers were Abuja-bound, while the rest are heading to Lagos.

As with the previous flights, all the evacuees were subjected to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 safety requirements before boarding.

These include temperature checks and presentation of negative coronavirus test results, among others.

The post FG evacuates 325 more Nigerians from US in 6th special flight appeared first on Vanguard News.

