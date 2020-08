Nigerian Government on Thursday extended the current phase two of the eased lockdown by four weeks. Chairman of the Presidential COVID-19 Taskforce, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the ongoing task force briefing in Abuja. The government had on July 27 extended the current lockdown by one week due to Sallah celebration on July 29th. Mustapha […]

