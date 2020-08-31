FG inaugurates 8-man Merit Award Governing Board

Calls for thorough discharge of duties

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Government last week, through the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, inaugurated the 8-man Governing Board of the Nigerian National Merit Award, NNMA, to as a positive force of transformation.

The inauguration was done by the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen George Akume, at Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

Akume who was emphatic on excellence said government painstakingly selected and appointed people of proven integrity along with excellence in their various disciplines into the Governing Board of NNMA for national development that would stand the test of time.

He also called on members of the board to see themselves as the nation’s image before the eyes of Nigerians and the world as they carry out their assignment, and said they are to bring to bare their intellectual and academic experience as board members from the academia towards national development.

Also in his remarks, he stated that the agency had made steady progress in recognizing citizens over the years who have distinguished themselves in their various chosen fields of endeavour towards national development irrespective of their backgrounds, who are also rewarded accordingly since it was established.

Members of the Governing Board include Prof Sheikh Abdallah, Prof Jinadu Adele, Prof Mohammed Hassan, Prof J. J. Andy, Prof. S. C. Ohaegbulam, Prof W. B. Qurix, and Engr Festus Daudu, (representing the Ministry).

He said: “In retrospect, I must proudly say that the NNMA has been able to record innumerable successes and has made significant strides in its determined efforts to make Nigeria standout.

“I, therefore, charge you to continue in such spirit by being positive forces of transformation and enlightenment agency to the country.”

He further stated that “As newly appointed and reappointed members of the NNMA who are being celebrated today, it is our sincere hope that your productivity and integrity will shine throughout your tenure.”

Earlier speaking was the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Engr Festus Daudu, who is a welcome remark called on members of the board to be resilient and demonstrate all sense of patriotism as they carry out their mandate.

Daudu also assured them of the Ministry’s support and cooperation to enhance their performance and will ensure everything is taken care of.

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of other members of the board, the Chairman of the board, Prof Shekarau Aku, said they are grateful to President Muhammadu Buhari for counting them worthy and dependable for being selected and appointed to manage affairs of NNMA.

Aku further stated that NNMA being an organization charged with the responsibility to promote patriotism, excellence in the academic system, accountability, transparency, promised to reposition the agency for better academic excellence.

“I have no doubt in my mind of the expectations of my colleagues, family, and friends as well as well-wishers as I take up once again, this exalted position of chairman of NNMA. This is particularly so as we strive to do with all vigour and sincerity of purpose, the task of rewarding excellence in all walks of life”, Aku stated.

Vanguard