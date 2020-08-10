FG inaugurates transparency committee for whistle blowers

By Nduka Chiejina (Assistant Editor)

The federal government has inaugurated a transparency committee to improve good governance and enhance public whistle blower policy.

The Committee will also equip the general public with tools to report financial wrongdoings and provide guidelines for Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for financial transparency.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) on Monday issued a statement announcing the inauguration of the committee in Abuja by the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) Idris Ahmed.

The statement said the Committee was set up in line with the Transparency and Open Government Policy for making public, financial information of all MDAs to promote accountability and anti-corruption campaigns.

Minister of Finance and National Planning Zainab Ahmed had on the 4th of July, 2018 presented a memo to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval to establish the Financial Transparency Guidelines and Open Treasury Portal.

“The approved Transparency Policy provides for Transparency requirements, thresholds and responsibilities as part of Government Policy on accountability in line with Freedom of Information Act 2014.

Zainab Ahmed then constituted the Quality Assurance and Compliance Committee with membership drawn from MDAs.

Members of the committee will advise the Minister of Finance “on the enforcement action including sanctions where appropriate to ensure full compliance with the Transparency requirements’.

They will also advise the Minister “on the improvement necessary in the implementation modalities, review transparency reports from different stakeholders and recommend appropriate actions and to prepare a summary brief for the Minister regarding compliance with the implementation requirements”.

According to the AGF Idris Ahmed, “the Expected Operational Modalities shall be; The Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation will provide secretariat services for the Committee, the Committee shall be free to request for information or clarifications from anyone involved in the implementation of the Transparency Policy and the Committee shall be free to seek and obtain service of independent experts to support their work if required.”

The AGF also said that the Committee will be required to report to the Minister of Finance through him on a monthly basis.

