FG plans Wawa-Zange Grazing reserve for Gombe

Sola Shittu, Gombe

The Federal government will soon commence the implementation of Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve project, which will be the pilot project of the National livestock transformation scheme in Gombe state.

The Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Muhammad Sabo Nanono who disclosed this Thursday to Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state who was in his office in Abuja said the Wawa-Zange project is one of the key projects of the Federal government for the North East.

Nanono acknowledged the efforts of the Governor to revitalize the Agricultural sector and improve farming activities and animal production and assured him of Federal Government’s continued support and collaboration.

“Very soon we will commence the Wawa-Zange Grazing Reserve project as our pilot project for the National livestock transformation scheme in Gombe and the entire North East,” he said.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya has already keyed Gombe state into all Federal Government’s Agricultural programmes, projects and initiatives, hence his regular engagements with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture to review progress and strengthen collaboration for the benefit of farmers and the entire citizenry.

“In Gombe state, Agriculture is one of our areas of priority and we are determined to ensure that our people participate in it,” he said.

He held discussions with the Minister and other officials of the Ministry on the progress so far made and new areas of collaboration in the efforts of his administration to revamp the Agricultural sector and ensure food security.

The Governor was accompanied by the state Commissioner of Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Hon. Mohammed Magaji Gettado, Federal Permanent Secretary- designate, Babayo Ardo and Alhaji Abubakar Muazu Yariman Kashere as well as other aides.

