Daily News

FG resumes international flight Sept. 5

By
0
Post Views: Visits 14

The Federal Government on Thursday announced Sept. 5 as the date for the full resumption of international flights into the country.

The Federal Government on Thursday announced Sept. 5 as the date for the full resumption of international flights into the country.

The Director-General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu, made the announcement during Thursday briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

READ ALSO: NCDC asks health workers to be at alert, as flights resume

Nuhu said the government was pushing ahead with the implementation of the principle of reciprocity against nationals of some countries that were imposing stringent travel conditions on Nigerian citizens on the bases of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He said a comprehensive list of the affected countries would be released to the public alongside the COVID-19 protocols.

Vanguard

NFF celebrates ex-board member Emeka Inyama at 60

Previous article

The Femi Fani-Kayode in us all

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News