FG sympathises with ECOWAS over fire outbreak

Vincent Ikuomola, Abuja

The Minister of State Foreign Affairs Ambassador Zubairu Dada has expressed concern over the fire incident at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dada who sympathized with the regional body over the fire outbreak during his visit to the body’s regional headquarters Friday was received by the ECOWAS Commission President, Jean Claude Kassi-Brou.

After inspecting the affected areas of the building, Ambassador Dada called for a thorough investigation of the fire outbreak so as to ascertain the cause and proffer ways to avoid future occurrences.

He commended the efforts of firefighters whose intervention minimized the damages caused by the fire outbreak.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission, Mr. Jean-Claude Kassi-Brou who said the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be ascertained, however, promised that a team of experts would carry out an investigation to know the actual cause of the incident.

He added that the outbreak only affected the second floor of the building and has not in any way slow down the activities of the Commission.

