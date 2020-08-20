FG to reduce number of passengers on international flights

As the nation prepares for the resumption of international flights, the Federal government on Thursday disclosed that it would reduce the number of passengers arriving the country to 1280.

According to the government, the partial reopening of international flights would commence from August 29 from the Lagos and Port Harcourt airport.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Captain Nuhu, who spoke on behalf of the aviation minister at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 daily briefing said, “we are working on the logistics and the process and how to determine the flight that would come in which would be done by tomorrow and hopefully by Monday we will get everything in place.”

He, however, maintained that the county would enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in Nigeria

“What it means is that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed to fly into and out of the country.”

According to him, the country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria, and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.

Captain Musa maintained that they have shared the requirements and resumption of flights with the foreign airlines and so far we have gotten compliance from them.

He said there is an ongoing discussion with the health authorities on the protocols for people coming in for COVID-19 checks.

