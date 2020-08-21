FG urged to create special courts to try sex offenders

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

Stakeholders have asked the Federal Government to create special courts that would speed up cases of Sexual and Gender – Based Violence, Violence Against Women and Girls and the denial of Sexual and Reproductive Health Right in the society.

They also called on law enforcement agencies to commit to ending violence against women and girls.

The stakeholders made the call in a communique issued at the end of a capacity building workshop organised for law enforcement agencies in Abuja.

The communique was read to reporters by the Lead Director, Centre for Social Justice, Eze Onyekpere.

It reads: “Law enforcement agencies commit to redouble their efforts towards eradicating SGBV/VAWG/HP for women and girls and the promotion of their Sexual and Reproductive Health Right. Inter-agency collaboration will be encouraged and strengthened especially a platform for information sharing and exchange.

“Commit to advocacy for the establishment of special courts to expeditiously try cases of SGBV/VAWG/HP and the denial of the SRHR of women and girls.

“Commit to the development of a common law enforcement standard operating procedure on SGBV/VAWG/HP as well specific gender policies for different law agencies.

“Law enforcement agencies commit to provide information for the publication of details of offenders in the Sexual Offenders Register.

