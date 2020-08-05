FG urged to restore confidence in electoral process

The Federal Government has been urged to restore the morale of the electorate in democratic process.

They made the call during a webinar with the theme “Democracy Backsliding in Africa, the 2019 Elections in Nigeria’ organised by the Department of Political Science and International Relations, the University of Abuja and supported by Rosa Luxemburg Foundation West Africa.

Dr Musa Ibori of the Faculty of Social sciences, the University of Abuja, said the 2019 elections might indicate the beginning of the backsliding stage of democratisation in Nigeria.

He however noted that the present administration could rebuild the confidence of the electorate and the population in the democratic process.

Professor Gani Yoroms from the National Defence College said democratic process should rather be consolidated rather than reverse the gains already made.

He canvassed for independence of the electoral body, saying: “The independence of electoral body can only be ensured if it is financially independent. No serious democracy can flourish in an atmosphere of insecurity. While the citizens should be protected to freely express their franchise, electoral institutions must also be protected and strengthened to serve their objectives.”

