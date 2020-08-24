FIFA intervenes in Ivorian election squabble

FIFA has ordered the cancellation of a general assembly of the Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) which had been called to vote on replacing the commission handling a presidential election, AFP learned on Sunday.
The vote has turned into a soap opera marred by incessant infighting, attracting international attention because FIF had appeared to be trying to freeze out Didier Drogba as a potential candidate.
A FIF emergency committee ruled the electoral commission was “suspended for serious shortcomings” and scheduled an extraordinary general meeting on August 29 to install another commission.
However, in a letter dated August 21, FIFA told FIF “the emergency committee is not competent to suspend the FIF electoral process”, which must resume without delay.
ALSO READ: FIFPro suspends Ivorian players’ union for not backing Drogba’s FA candidacy
Drogba officially submitted his candidacy for the presidency on August 1 after struggling to find the required sponsor.
In addition to Drogba, Idriss Diallo, former third vice-president of the FIF, supported by the Football Players’ Association, as well as the current vice-president of the Federation and president of the League Sory Diabate had already submitted their candidacies.
[AFP]
Comments