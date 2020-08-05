Finidi, Cannavaro back Osimhen to shine at Napoli

Former Super Eagles winger Finidi George and 2006 Italian World Cup-winning captain Fabio Cannavaro have both praised the signing of Victor Osimhen by Napoli.

Osimhen brought a drama soaked transfer saga to an end last weekend signing for Napoli from Lille on a record transfer fee of €80m.

“It’s a good move for Victor and every transfer has its own way of negotiations, but I’m happy everything went well for him.”

“If he’s happy then we are all happy for him,” Finidi told brila.net. “Why now? , he can adapt, Ronaldo for example shone in Spain before going to Italy and everyone thought he’s going to struggle because of the style of play, but he adapted.”

Cannavaro speaking with Tuttosport said: “The investment of Napoli of 70 million for Victor Osimhen convinces me.

“It’s a nice shot! I am happy for Rino Gattuso. He really wanted to have this player and he arrived at Napoli.”

