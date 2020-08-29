Fintan O’Toole: Golfgate’s sleepwalkers aren’t stupid. They have a different problem

What is truly beyond comprehension is that they did not even think politically
The Station House Hotel in Clifden. The great mystery of Golfgate is that the looming scandal could not have been more obvious if the hotel had erected a giant screen saying, Abandon Public Trust All Ye Who Enter Here
They were sleepwalking at a time when everyone else was wide awake.
On RTÉ radio’s Liveline on Monday, Cormac (his surname was not broadcast) told Katie Hannon about his experience of watching the somnambulists of the Oireachtas Golf Society gather, without face masks, in the Station House Hotel in Clifden last week. He sneaked a look at the table plan for that evening’s anniversary dinner. When he went up to his own room, he said to his wife: “There’ll be trouble with this one.”
