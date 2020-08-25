Breaking News

Fintan O’Toole: The Oireachtas golf event broke webs of mutuality that bind Irish society

By
0
Post Views: Visits 89

I’ve spent most of the last two months in a small village in County Clare. All around, there are leaflets offering help to anyone who needs it: to shop for basic supplies, to collect prescriptions, “maybe just to talk, especially for those in isolation”, even to walk your dog for you. Almost all of this is provided by a voluntary network of clubs and community organisations, from Lisdoonvarna Community Council to Ballyvaughan GAA, from Burren United FC to North Clare IFA. I presume something similar – and equally marvellous – exists in most communities in Ireland.

There’s a name for this, though not one I particularly like: social capital (why does everything of value have to be imagined as if it were money?). It was popularised by the Harvard sociologist Robert Putnam in his 2001 book Bowling Alone.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

Gunmen abduct students in Kaduna attack

Previous article

Florida deputy rescues five people clinging to their capsized boat in the Gulf of Mexico 

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News