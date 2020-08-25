Fintiri to CAN chair: you’re in our prayers

From Onimisi Alao, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has assured the state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Mamza that the government and the people are with him in prayers as he takes his treatment against COVID-19.

Revd. Stephen Mamza who is also the Catholic Bishop of Yola, announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was going on isolation for treatment.

Governor Fintiri, in a press statement yesterday, urged the CAN chairman to continue to be strong and courageous.

Governor Fintiri said he trusts the Bishop as a man of faith who has never given up on the power of The Almighty God to do the impossible.

“I believe he would come out stronger from this trial,” Fintiri said.