Fire burns 30 shops, kiosks at Lagos market

By
Precious Igbonwelundu

An early morning fire on Sunday gutted 14 shops and 16 kiosks at the Adeniji Adele Market on Lagos Island.

The fire was said to have started around 3 a.m. as a result of an electrical fault in one of the affected shops.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), a distress call was received around 3:13 a.m and rescuers raced to the scene within 10 minutes.

“The fire was restricted within the affected areas and stopped from spreading further. Fourteen shops and 16 kiosks were affected.

“Properties and goods were salvaged by emergency responders, including the Federal and Lagos State Fire Services, the Police and LASEMA Response Team,” the agency said.

