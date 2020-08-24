Fire burns 30 shops, kiosks in Lagos market

Fire service raises the alarm over petrol leakage at Isheri



An early morning fire yesterday destroyed goods worth millions of naira at the Adeniji Adele market in Lagos Island.

The fire, which began at about 3: 13a.m, left traders in agony after 14 shops and 16 kiosks were razed in the inferno.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, who made the disclosure, said upon arrival of LASEMA’s Response Team, it was discovered that the inferno started from a shop as a result of power surge, which escalated to other shops on the line.

According to him, “A total number of 16 kiosks and 14 shops were affected while the rest of the shops were salvaged by the emergency responders.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed leakage of petrol from the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Atlas Cove-Mosimi System 2B Pipeline at Isheri in Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

The Acting Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development in a statement signed by Mr Jamiu Dosunmu, spokesperson for the fire service.

The fire service boss, after receipt of a distress call from residents of Peace Estate at about 5:41a.m. by Petrocam Bus Stop, Isheri, firemen from Ikotun Fire Station swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On getting there, it was discovered that premium motor spirit (PMS) was gushing out from the pipeline linking Isheri to Igando and environs of Alimosho.” Adeseye said the NNPC pumping operations had been suspended to forestall any incident, while the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps personnel were providing security in the area.

She, however, advised members of the public, particularly, residents within these corridors, not to make open fire along the areas to avert danger pending the conclusion of the repairs by NNPC.

Spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, told The Guardian that the ruptured pipeline was repaired yesterday and that security agencies were still at the scene.

