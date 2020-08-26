Fire guts Access bank branch

A section of Access Bank branch located on Ademola Adetokunbo Crescent, Victoria Island, Lagos has been razed by fire.

It was gathered that the fire was ignited when a truck was dispensing petroleum products for the use of generating sets in the bank premises.

The fire destroyed a stationary car and parts of the bank.

Though, there was no loss of life, the truck with number plate AKD 637 XP, laden with 33,000 litres of diesel and the car with number plate AKD 234 FA, were reportedly ravaged by the inferno.

Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed the incident which the combined team of the emergency responders, LASEMA Response Team, Eko Hotel, Lagos Fire service, UBA Fire Service, and Federal Fre Service were able to quench and stopped from escalating.

