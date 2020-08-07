Fire In Edo House Of Assembly As Oshiomhole-Faction Impeach Speaker, Deputy

Seventeen members of the Edo State House of Assembly have moved to impeach the Speaker, Frank Okiye and electing Hon. Victor Edoror as his successor.

These factional members of the Edo State House of Assembly members who are said to be loyal to the immediate past National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress and former Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, also impeached the Deputy Speaker, Roland Asoro.

They then announced Emmanuel Agbaje of Akoko Edo Constituency II as the new deputy speaker of the assembly.

The 17 factional members comprise of 14 members whose seats were previously declared vacant.

According to reports, the impeachment decision was taken at a private location in the state capital, hours after security officials took over the State Assembly Complex and some men dismantled the roof of the building and removed the iconic mace.

In a video shared by Channels Television, the men were seen removing the iconic legislative mace from the top of the building while trucks offloaded gravels at the entrance of the Edo House of Assembly while the suspected vandals trooped into the building.

Shortly after Obaseki and the Speaker, Frank Okiye addressed PDP supporters at the complex, it was learnt that the governor ordered the heaping of sand at the front of the Edo State House of Assembly complex and artisans at about 3 pm on Thursday, were seen removing the roof.

The question being asked at the moment is how this impeachment will play out since it was done outside the assembly complex in the absence of the iconic mace which is the symbol of authority of the parliament.

Political crisis has continued to rock the Edo State House of Assembly since 2019, and with the September 19 gubernatorial election around the corner, the tussle worsened.

The forthcoming election has Governor Obaseki and Pastor Ize-Iyamu as major contenders.

Like this: Like Loading...