Fireboy DML Drops His Sophomore Album “Apollo”

Nigerian singer-songwriter Fireboy DML has finally released the long-awaited second studio album Apollo. The 17-track album includes “ELI,” “Tattoo,” and “New York City Girl,” as well as appearances from D Smoke, Wande Coal, and Olamide.

The Album was released midnight on Thursday and was announced on the singer’s Twitter account:

what a time to be alive. APOLLO out now. https://t.co/dVwBN4iXO4 — Fireboy DML (@fireboydml) August 20, 2020

Speaking about the album on Monday, the singer said:

This album is about evolution, growth, love, and pain. Gratitude to God for blessings. Gratitude to everyone who worked with me on this album; gratitude to my team (YBNL/EMPIRE), my family, and the kings who blessed this project with their presence.

Last year, Fireboy DML released his debut album Laughter, Tears, and Goosebumps. This will be his second album.

Click here to listen.