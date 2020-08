Music rave of the moment Fireboy has announced August 20 as the release date for his sophomore album, Apollo. The YBNL-signed artiste made the announcement on his Instagram and Twitter pages. The social media post read: “The debut was a dream, I showed you guys ‘Damola, You saw perfection – So how human am I […]

