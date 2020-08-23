Firemen prevent inferno at site of vandalised NNPC’s pipeline in Lagos

Firemen at the scene.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of Lagos State Fire Service and other emergency responders are currently battling to prevent a possible outbreak of fire, following leakage from a vandalised Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipeline at Iyana-Odo on Atlas Cove-Mosimi System 2B Pipeline segment, in Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, Alimosho LGA.

The incident was said to have been caused by vandals in apparent attempt to siphon PMS from the line. There had been incessant attacks by vandals on the particular pipeline system in recent times.

Acting Head, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margret Adeseye, who confirmed the incident, added that the area had been cordoned off to prevent any disaster.

According to her, a distress call was received at about 05.41a.m from Peace Estate, after Petrocam Bus Stop, Isheri, and firemen from Ikotun Fire Station were swiftly mobilised to the scene.

“On getting there, it was discovered that PMS was gushing out from the pipeline linking Isheri to Igando and environs of Alimosho, Lagos,” she stated.

Adeseye further explained that “the NNPC pumping operations have been suspended, while men of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, are putting the situation under control.

“Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, officers are providing security to forestall any imminent danger.”

She, however, warned the public, particularly residents of the area not to strike any naked fire to avert possible inferno, pending conclusion of the repair works by NNPC.

