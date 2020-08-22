Firm meets FCT Minister, seeks partnership on housing development in Abuja

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Construction, a luxury real estate company, Sijibomi Ogundele, has extolled the leadership qualities of the Minister of State of the Federal Capital Territory, Dr. (Mrs.) Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, who he described as a passionate administrator and an example of quality leadership with a vision to transform Abuja into the best administrative capital in Africa.

Speaking after a courtesy visit to the minister in Abuja, Ogundele said “It is true what they say that there is no force equal to a woman determined to make an impact in the lives of her people. I have heard about her strength of character; I finally got to meet this great patriot. I’m happy to share in her vision and ready to partner with her ministry for a renewed FCT Abuja.”

Giving insight into the meeting, he informed, “We spoke about numerous projects and subjects; from real-estate to the realities and difficulties facing our great nation; her passion for gender equality, empowerment, and her vision to turn Abuja into a small Dubai. Certainly, we will not be known as the capital of mass housing, when we can transform Abuja into the luxury capital of Africa.” He said.

The meeting was also an opportunity to share with the minister the vision of Sujimoto group as a company and it’s plans to expand to Abuja.

“A meeting of 15 minutes lasted 3 hours because of the synergy in our thinking and vision. Hajiya is a no respecter of mediocrity; you can glimpse this in her personality and in the incredible projects she has embarked upon. From the floating Luxury Tourist attraction, Water Park of Jabi to the Abuja Diamond City – a vision that’s meant to merge luxury and class into one space. The vision is one for a new city within a city that will become the industrial hub where from Automobile to information technology; every forward-thinking entrepreneur will make this new city his or her first choice. I still remember her exact words, ‘Suji, if this must be done, it must be done NOW!”

Ogundele, whose company has overseen the development of a number of the world-renowned and award-winning portfolio of luxury real estate and properties in highbrow Banana Island, Lagos and other cities in the country, says the Federal Capital Territory Abuja might have given Sujimoto the green light to contribute to infrastructure development in Nigeria’s fast-developing federal capital city.

“The Sujimoto brand is well acquainted with luxury and would be glad to take on the challenge of working with the brilliant team at the Federal Capital Territory to promote the beauty of Nigeria’s administrative host. The Leonardo that we are presently developing at the Banana Island in Lagos has redefined luxury already and as it is our custom we intend to take the challenge of pushing our standards further. In our proposed incursion into the FCT, with the level of support already thrown at us, I believe a new episode of luxury is about to grace the cityscape,” he said.