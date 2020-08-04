Nigeria’s tax agency Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) on Tuesday said the collection of stamp duty by the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) is unconstitutional. “To be sure, NIPOST is a government parastatal established by Decree 41 of 1992 with the function to develop, promote, and provide adequate and efficiently co-ordinated postal services at reasonable rates,” […]

The post FIRS oppose NIPOST over stamp duty collection, threatens legal action appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...