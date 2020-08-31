First Bank Chairman, Awosika Makes Screen Debut In Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

File photo of Ibukun Awosika.

Chairman of First Bank, Dr Ibukun Awosika, has made a surprise debut in Kunle Afolayan‘s upcoming movie, ‘Citation’, one news coming as a big surprise in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Monday, filmmaker, Afolayan, said that the choice of Dr Awosika is due to her leading impact in women’s leadership and advocacy.

The movie was shot in Obafemi Awolowo University and in three countries, and it focuses on the ordeals faced by female students in Nigerian Universities.

Dr Awosika plays the role of the university faculty dean, heading the senate hearing panel of a female postgraduate student (Moremi), played by Temi Otedola, who has been a victim of sexual harassment.

“It all began in 2018 with the pre-production of Citation, then the production in January 2020, and now the 30th of August, we officially had the first private screening of Citation at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

“Why OAU? Well, not only was Citation shot at the University, but our surprise cast is an alumna of the school.”

Other major casts include; Jimmy Jean Louis, Sadiq Daba, and Gabriel Afolayan.

“Now, the exciting gist for the day! While observing the COVID-19 preventive measures at the exclusive screening, it was an honour to welcome both the principal authorities of Obafemi Awolowo University and friends of the institution. This was the moment we unveiled our surprise cast

“Playing the role of the university faculty dean, heading the senate hearing panel of Moremi (Temi Otedola) and Lucien (Jimmy-Jean Louis), we present Dr. Mrs Ibukun Awosika!

“You may know her as the chairman of First Bank Nigeria, an entrepreneur, an author, or a motivational speaker, but we know her for what she represents – women’s leadership, which is the sole objective of Citation. Her actions and initiatives for change in Africa and women empowerment is one to be desired.”

Citation Advocacy

The movie, written by Tunde Babalola, goes “beyond the act of sexual harassment, it’s centered on how to address such a situation in the University”.

The award-winning filmmaker said the production is a result of a partnership with the Ford Foundation and it aims at propelling women to become great leaders.

“On that note, although Citation is ready but yet to be released, we are pleased to announce that it will be available for private screenings in September and October 2020.”