First Lady, Aisha Buhari Hospitalized

The First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Mrs Aisha Buhari, at the beginning of the week, took ill and is currently hospitalized at an undisclosed hospital, The Street Journal has learnt.

A source who confirmed the whereabouts of Mrs Buhari to us said, “The First Lady is not here at the moment, she fell sick and is admitted at the hospital.”

Details regarding her ailment is not known at the moment, however, this is coming at a time when Nigeria is battling to overcome the deadly coronavirus planned which has hit many countries.

This is not the first time the first lady will be hospitalized since she assumed office.

In 2019,Mrs Buhari disclosed that she was ill and embarked on a trip abroad where she spent some months.

After recovering and arriving in Nigeria, she said,

“So, the same this year’s holiday in the U.K, I fell sick; so, I stayed back to see a doctor and the doctor advised me to stay back to attend to my health.

“From the U.K, I travelled to Saudi Arabia for Hajj and returned to England on doctor’s advice and they also advised that I should slow down my activities.’’

It will be important to note that since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, Aisha Buhari has donated medical supplies such as protective wears, disinfectants, hand sanitizers and more to several states including Yobe, Adamawa, Taraba and the Federal Capital Territory among others.

We wish her quick recovery.

