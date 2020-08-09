Fit Ally floats e-commerce platform for supplements, lifestyle apparel, others

A fitness platform, Fit Ally, is set to launch an e-commerce platform that retails health supplements, meal prep services, and lifestyle apparel.

The health brand is also to embark on a 90-day makeover programme tagged “Make Me Your Project. ”

In a statement, the firm said the programme would serve as a catalyst for health enthusiasts, fitness buffs, and lifestyle lovers.

In the works also is a budding food channel series called 4FitFoodies!

Fit Ally is the brain child of Adeolu Olusola aka Dope Flair.

He is a fitness, health, and nutrition expert. The resilient and determined young man has channeled his passion for healthy living into creating a lifestyle brand that is relevant to the health narrative in the Nigerian scenery.

With over five years in experience and results, he has carved an enthusiastic fitness community.

His brand, Fit Ally, which he described as “an alliance with fitness” is a global platform beyond the restrictions of borders that cater to clientele via online mediums.

An indigene of Ondo State, born and bred in western Nigeria; he had his elementary education there before relocating to Dubai where he earned a bachelor’s degree in International Business from Middlesex University.

Work

In 2015, he started his journey into the world of fitness and has since earned several

certifications in his field; International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA), CPR Certified (First Aid), Diploma in Health and Fitness, Diploma in Personal Nutrition, and Diploma in Sport and Exercise Nutrition.

Fit Ally under the management of Dope Flair has created various Workout regimens, fitness training programs, and diet plans that have helped hundreds of people stay healthy and fit from the comfort of their homes while also accommodating customized regimes for offline clients at his home office Ikeja, Lagos.

His brand also renders executive home service to premium clients under the VIP program.

With work ethics rated second to none by associates and colleagues, his desire for excellence is imputed in his very approach to his passions.

“I’ve always believed in the opportunities accredited by your own hands. –a freelancers’ mind-set. I can’t trade freedom for anything, ” he said.

Apart from being a fitness pundit, Dope Flair is a real estate investment consultant in Dubai with vast interests in home automation systems technology, architecture, and interior design. These interests are clearly portrayed in his sense of styl.

When not creating fitness and health projects he can be found gaming, jet skiing at the beach, camping, engaging in water/land sports, travelling, and cooking.

Despite an ever-growing social media following of over 18,000, his life is still very reserved.

Vanguard

