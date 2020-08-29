Five things to know about Lagos helicopter crash

Alao Abiodun
On Friday August 29, 2020 a helicopter crashed along the Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos State.
The unfortunate incident claimed the three crew members as the helicopter crashed into a fence separating two houses at 16A, Salvation Road.
Here are five things you need to know about the crash:
- The helicopter, a Bell 206-3, with registration number 5N-BQW belongs to Quorum Aviation.
- The air transportation and logistics company, flew in from Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, with three staffs of the company.
- The helicopter was about two minutes to its destination at Murtala Muhammed Airport, Ikeja.
- Two crew members reportedly died on the spot, the survivor in a critical condition later died at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.
- Thankfully, there was no casualty on ground.
