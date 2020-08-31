Five weeks after, Ozo remains Nengi’s ‘brother’

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

42 days after the show kicked off, some Housemates have found love but Ozo is still in the brother zone.

Ozo, a two- time Head of House, remains a ‘brother’ to his crush, Nengi despite their closeness and his will to have her as his woman.

Though he keeps trying to convince the Bayelsa- born former beauty queen, she’s adamant and insisted they can only be friends and maintain a brother to sister relationship.

On Sunday, Nengi reminded Ozo of their relationship status, saying he is her brother and would find him a Bayelsa girl once the show is over.

She said this when Ozo proposed a trip after the show to Nengi but she was quick to beat it down.

Speaking to Ozo, Nengi said: “I will find you a wife when we leave this place. I will find you someone like me from Bayelsa.

“When we leave the House, there will be a lot of girls interested in you and you won’t have my time.”

However, Nengi seems interested in another Housemate, who is enmeshed in an on and off relationship with Erica.

On Saturday night, they were spotted in a questionable mood in the bathroom after the night party.