Flavio Briatore insists he doesn’t know if he has coronavirus but has ‘inflammation of the prostate’

By Jordan Seward For Mailonline

Published: 07:18 EDT, 26 August 2020 | Updated: 07:30 EDT, 26 August 2020

Former Formula One team boss Flavio Briatore has insisted he is suffering from prostate inflammation amid claims he is seriously ill with coronavirus.

The ex-Renault team executive, 70, said he was still waiting for his Covid-19 test results but felt ‘very good’ as he dismissed yesterday’s reports that he was rushed to hospital in Milan ‘in a serious condition.’

Briatore, whose Billionaire club in Sardinia was closed down after an outbreak of the disease, had only recently complained about the Italian government’s re-introduction of lockdown measures and the ‘slaughter’ of the economy.

Speaking from hospital last night, Briatore told Corriere della Sera: ‘I only have severe prostatitis. On Sunday evening I went to San Raffaele in Milan and they hospitalised me.

Former Formula One team boss Flavio Briatore has insisted he is suffering from prostate inflammation amid claims he is seriously ill with coronavirus. He has been pictured in recent weeks enjoying time on his yacht off Sardinia with 24-year-old stylist Maria Ludovica Campana

Briatore (right), in his F1 glory days with star Renault driver Fernando Alonso, celebrating winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2003

‘While I was here, I took a swab and I still don’t know if I’m positive. Maybe it is, with the winds that are in Sardinia.’

The former QPR owner – who has been pictured with 24-year-old fashion stylist Maria Ludovica Campana on his yacht in recent weeks – added: ‘It is inflammation of the prostate and almost nothing else, but I feel good, very good.’

The flamboyant Italian played football last week with friends, including Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic, who has also tested positive for Covid-19.

Mihajlovic is considered to be in the high-risk group after his battle with Leukaemia following his diagnosis in July 2019.

Briatore’s Milanese girlfriend Campana has almost 40,000 followers on her Instagram page and as owner of a swimwear company, is regular flaunting her figure in some daring costumes.

Campana is the latest in a long line of famous women Briatore has been involved with, having been engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell and fathering a child with Heidi Klum.

Briatore has dated a string of famous women, and fathered a child with Heidi Klum in 2003

He has had multiple relationships with younger women, was engaged to supermodel Naomi Campbell (left) and is seen (right) at a black tie event with his ex-wife Elisabetta Gregoraci

Briatore has two children but is now dating 24-year-old fashion stylist Maria Ludovica Campana and the pair were recently seen on holiday together in Sardinia

He divorced Wonderbra model Elisabetta Gregoraci in 2017 after being together for nine years and having a son together.

Briatore’s illness follows his Billionaire club in Porto Cervo being shut down after emerging as a hotspot for Covid-19 with around 60 staff members testing positive.

He took to Facebook earlier this week to share his disappointment at the decision.

Briatore, who has two children, Helene and Nathan Falco, wrote: ‘My heart weeps to see an economy slaughtered by people who have never done anything in their lives.’

Briatore was the team principal at F1 teams Benetton and Renault. He left F1 after being found guilty of ordering Nelson Piquet Jr. to deliberately crash his car to help team-mate Fernando Alonso win the Singapore Grand Prix in 2008.

Briatore says he went to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan on Sunday evening and was remaining there – he is not in intensive care

Briatore’s Billionaire nightclub in Porto Cervo has emerged as a coronavirus hotspot

He was initially handed a life ban by governing body FIA but he took the matter to a French court and successfully overturned the punishment. However, he said he had no desire to return to a role in F1.

Briatore was also part-owner and chairman of Championship club Queens Park Rangers from 2007-10.

The Italian businessman is also a friend of President Donald Trump, and attended his inauguration.

Briatore is not in intensive care but remains in hospital in Milan.