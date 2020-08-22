Flavour, Phyno collaborate on new song for Life lager beer

Phyno and Flavour

By Ayo Onikoyi

Phyno and Flavour have once again collaborated on a new song. After months of teasing, both stars have now released their brand new track titled “Chop Life”. The two music stars are frequent collaborators with songs like “Vibe”, “Authe” and “Culture”, which also starred the Obiligbo Brothers.

Over the years, Phyno and Flavour have risen to prominence thanks to their impressive blend of highlife and contemporary music, and this new song is a perfect exhibition of the talents possessed by both music stars.

The track, which is the new theme song for Life lager, has been released to commemorate the beautiful lighting of the Niger Bridge.

The song emphasizes the message of hope and progress that has long been associated with the Life brand, while delivering a melodious tune that is sure to get you off your feet.

Renowned for rapping in Igbo language, Phyno, is a native of Anambra State though raised in Enugu state. He initially rose to prominence with a couple sleeper hits before releasing the smash hit track “Ghost mode” featuring Olamide.

For this theme song, he teams up with Flavour, another indigene of Anambra state who incidentally also grew up in Enugu where he honed his music skills. Flavour’s highlife hits include “Nwa Baby,’’ “Adamma’’, “Ada Ada’’ amongst others.

VANGUARD