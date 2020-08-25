Floating Apple Store next to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel

For many of us, the local Apple store is a second home – but the tech giant’s newest location is closer to a houseboat.

The company is working on its first floating Apple Store, which will be a massive silver orb located near the opulent Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore.

When the sun is out, glass panels offer views of downtown and the iconic waterfront.

At night, the globe will gently glow in a nod to the traditional paper lanterns carried by participants in the Mid-Autumn Festival.

A narrow slit at the top allows natural sunlight in and, from above, gives the appearance of a glass iris.

Apple is getting ready to open its first floating Apple Store, a massive silver orb located next to Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands Hotel. It’s slated to open this year, although an exact date hasn’t been announced

On the Apple website, the company says the store ‘will be at the heart of creativity, a place we’ve made for you to capture your ideas and passions.’

‘It will be a space for you to explore, connect and create something new.’

It will have an elevated boardwalk and an underwater tunnel connecting to the Marina Bay Sands shops, according to 9to5Mac.

It’s slated to open this year, although an exact date has yet to be announced.

During the day, glass panels offer views of downtown and the iconic waterfront. At night the store will gently glow, a nod to the paper lanterns lit during Singapore’s mid-autumn festival

A makeshift wall blocks the entrance to the Marina Bay Sands Apple store on August 25, 2020. When it opens, it will be the third location in Singapore, joining stores on Orchard Road and in Changi airport

Apple has said it will limit occupancy in the new store during the pandemic and ensure heightened cleaning procedures.

Marina Bay Sands has become a major international tourist destination, especially after appearing in the 2019 romantic comedy Crazy Rich Asians.

Visitors flock to the stunning rooftop infinity pool and observation deck, as well as nearby attractions like the ArtScience Museum and the Gardens by the Bay.

The floating metal orb is located near the city-state’s iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel, known for its breathtaking 57th floor observation deck and opulent infinity pool

The ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay. Apple CEO said Singapore ‘could use a third store’ when he visited in December 2019.

Apple already has two locations in Singapore, one on Orchard Road and another in Singapore Changi Airport.

When he visited Singapore in December, Apple CEO said the city-state ‘could use a third store,’ commenting that the Orchard Road store was ‘pretty full.’

‘We try to look at where people are and where people live and arrange the Apple stores where it’s reasonably convenient to go to,’ Cook told The Straits Times.

This is the first Apple Store that floats on the water, but the company has made design a key element across its 511 consumer destinations.

The iconic Fifth Avenue location in New York City, which welcomes customers underground through a 32-foot glass cube, reopened last fall after being closed for two years for renovations.

The Apple Store Opéra in Paris’s 9th arrondissement is a 130-year-old former bank that retains its original marble columns, mosaic tile floors and intricate brass and stone detailing.

Forward-thinking design is a major element across Apple’s 511 consumer outlets. Apple Central World, a two-story shop in Bangkok’s bustling Ratchaprasong district, has a cantilevered tree ‘canopy’ at its center

Opened in 2011, the Apple store in Hong Kong’s IFC shopping center is actually suspended over the street, connecting two adjacent skyscrapers.

The largest Apple Store in the world, located in the Mall of Emirates in Dubai, offers 50,000 square-feet of floor space, including an area for worship and a balcony overlooking Burj Khalifa.

In July, Apple opened a two-story store in Bangkok’s bustling Ratchaprasong district with a cantilevered tree ‘canopy’ at its center.

Entrances on the upper and lower levels of Apple Central World connect visitors directly to a nearby shopping center and Skytrain station.