Flood claims 1 life in Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has confirmed the death of one person in a flood that washed away a bridge linking Bauchi-Ningi-Kano road at Tsangaya village of Ningi Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili, who disclosed this to Daily Trust in a telephone interview, said the flood washed away a bridge in Ningi LGA and in the process two people got drowned in the river.

“The two victims were rescued but one died in the river, while another person sustained injuries and is currently recuperating in hospital,” he said.

Wakili explained that the Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Jimeta, had drafted police personnel who cleared the road and rescue the victims from the river.

A resident of Tsangaya village, Mohammed Kabiru, said the flood was caused by a heavy midnight rain on Sunday which led to the collapse of the notorious Mulka bridge, flooded farmlands and destroyed farm produce surrounding the river.

The Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Suleiman, who visited the site of the collapsed bridge, yesterday, in company of government and FERMA officials sympathised with residents and motorists announced that Governor Bala Mohammed has ordered the immediate repair of the bridge.

Like this: Like Loading...