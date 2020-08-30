Flood: Kebbi embarks on evacuation of drainage, roads rehabilitation

The Kebbi State Government has embarked on rehabilitation of Birnin Kebbi township roads and evacuation of the drainages.

Addressing journalists yesterday, in Birnin Kebbi, the General Manager of Kebbi State Urban Development Authority (KUDA), Alhaji Aliyu Umar, said the exercise is part of government’s commitment towards controlling flooding across the state capital, adding that the gesture will also be extended to the other emirates in the state.

The General Manager added that about two to three kilometre roads would be reconstructed while potholes will be filled where necessary.

“The two and half kilometre roads to be reconstructed are Justice Ibrahim and Gwandu roads, while in others only the potholes will be filled,” he said.

He explained further that the evacuation of the drainage would be a continuous exercise due to the persistence downpour experienced this season, urging all the residents to stop dumping of refuse in drainages, to avoid any blockage that will cause flood.