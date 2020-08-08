Flood: NEMA concludes campaign to 40 South-south LGAs August 10

From: Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

The South south zone of National Emergency Management Agency(NEMA), says it would conclude sensitization campaign to vulnerable communities in the zone next week.

The Zonal Coordinator, Walson Brandon, who disclosed this to The Nation in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, yesterday said the campaign started in May, shortly after the 2020 annual flood Outlook (AFO), prediction was released by the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency(NIHSA).

He said three of the six states in the zone made the flood list this year, with a total of 40 local government areas and more than 500 communities on either highly probable flood risk or probable flood risk lists.

He listed the state as Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River.

“Statistically speaking 15 of the 23 LGAs in Rivers State made the list, Cross River has 14, while 11 are in Akwa Ibom,” the zonal coordinator stated.

Brandon said the campaign which began in Rivers and Akwa Ibom states in May is currently being held in Cross River State especially in the highly probable flood risks, Local Government Areas, which include, Calabar Municipal, Calabar South, Akpabuyo, Abi, Obudu and Odukpani.

The outreach according to him is also going on in probable flood risk areas of, Yakurr,

Obubra, Yala, Bakassi, Boki, Ogoja Bekwarra and Biase, and would be ended in the state by August 10.

He said the programme is being held by the approval of the Director General of NEMA, AVM Muhammadu Mohammed.

