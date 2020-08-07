Flooding: 28 States, 102 Local Government Councils at risk ― NEMA

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has warned that 28 states are at risk of flooding due to impending heavy rainfall.

The agency’s Director, Operations in charge of Ekiti, Ondo and Osun states, Olusegun Afolayan, gave the warning in Akure after sensitising some residents on how flooding could be avoided in the state capital.

Afolayan added that 102 local government councils areas might also be at risk of the flooding.

He said that the programme, in collaboration with the Ondo State Management Emergency Agency (SEMA) was part of the agency’s pro-activeness to responding to warning alerts by different agencies dealing with weather.

According to him, the states under his jurisdiction were also part of the 28 states and the 102 local governments that were risk-prone to flooding.

“Flooding is not always caused by heavy downpour alone, but when dams were opened too, it always leads to flooding.

“There is a prediction from NiMeT in February, and Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) in May, informing us of impending heavy rainfall due to climate change and the ozone layer that will lead to flooding.

Afolayan pointed out that “About 28 states and 102 local governments have been earmarked for this possible flooding”.

