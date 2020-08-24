Florida woman, 40, is arrested for ‘savagely beating her father, 59, in ‘rage over his flatulence’

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

A woman was arrested in Florida yesterday after she allegedly beat her father after becoming incensed by his excessive flatulence inside their home, police documents show.

Nicole Dozois, 40, was arrested at home along 130th Avenue in North Largo, near to Tampa Bay, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the home just after 2am when Dozois reportedly became ‘angry’ with her father, Michael Dozois, ‘due to his flatulence’ while she was trying to sleep.

According to police, Dozois and her 59-year-old father share a bedroom inside the home.

A heated argument ensued between the pair, with the verbal altercation allegedly quickly turning physical.

Dozois then reportedly punched her father ‘numerous times’ in the face, an affidavit says.

The attack left the victim Michael with a bloodied left eye and scratches all over his neck.

Dozois was arrested and detained on charges of domestic battery. She was booked into the Pinellas County jail and later released on her own recognizance.

The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty to the misdemeanor charge and has been ordered to have no further contact with her father, the Smoking Gun reported.

Dozois has previously been arrested on charges of theft and probation violations.

She was also arrested in 2018 for allegedly punching her sister in the head inside the same Largo home.

Prosecutors, however, later declined to pursue domestic battery charges against her.