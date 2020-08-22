Following Escape Of Serial Killer, Gunmen Attack Ibadan Police Station, Kill Corporal

Gunmen, on Friday evening, attacked a police station in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, killing a corporal who was on duty.

The Police station is located in the heart of Ikolaba GRA near the Agodi area of the city.

According to reports, the attackers were said to have caught the police unaware as they suddenly opened fire on the station and threw the policemen on duty into confusion.

Some policemen were said to have fired back but a yet-to-be-named corporal was killed in the cross-fire.

The gunmen gained access to the station, however, their mission is yet to be uncovered.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the attack.

He said: “Yes, we just got information that our police station was attacked but I haven’t got details of the officer allegedly killed.

“We have deployed men to the area and as soon as more details are available, we will get back to you.”

This development comes a week after the notorious serial killer, Sunday Shodipe escaped from lawful custody.

Shodipe was the prime suspect involved in serial killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the State.

Following series of protests and calls for the re-arrest of the suspected serial killer, the police in the state placed a N500,000 bounty, offering to give the money to anyone who can provide useful information that will lead to his re-arrest.

Like this: Like Loading...