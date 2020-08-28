For Abia at 29, it’s work in progress, says Ikpeazu

Ikpeazu. Photo; TWITTER/GOVERNORIKPEAZU

Abia State Government on Thursday marked the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state, with Governor Okezie Ikpeazu describing ‘God’s Own State’ under his leadership as “a work in progress”.

His Chief Press Secretary, Ururuaja Onyebuchi Ememanka, stated in a press release that the development of critical infrastructure in the state has received massive impetus under the administration.

Judging by the many road projects that have either been completed or ongoing, he added that the tempo would be sustained and even increased to ensure that the infrastructure in the state is improved upon significantly.

He indicated that the governor would, in the months ahead, develop more sustainable means of solidifying the state’s position as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) capital of Nigeria by continuing to support the growth of local enterprises as a catalyst for economic development.

Ururuaja stated that the governor paid tributes to the founding fathers of the state for working tirelessly to ensure its creation, noting that even in the face of tough challenges, Abians have continued to trudge on along the path of peace and progress.

“The governor appreciated his deputy, Dr. Ude Oko Chukwu, Speaker and members of the state House of Assembly, the State Executive Council, traditional, religious and political leaders for their statesmanlike roles in ensuring that the political stability enjoyed by our state is sustained.

“The governor also thanked God and the people of the state for the security, peace, and stability the state has enjoyed, which earned it the tag of the most politically stable state in the country.”

While the Chief Press Secretary assured the people of the state that, even with the challenges posed by the outbreak of COVID-19 which he stated created massive economic shocks across the globe, “the Ikpeazu administration will continue to apply prudence in ensuring that available resources are managed for the good of our people while seeking creative means to improve our financial capabilities.”

However, the governor counseled the people to appreciate the fact that the economic disequilibrium created by the effects of COVID-19, especially on the global financial system, would inevitably demand certain levels of readjustments and sacrifices in the management of the state’s finances.

Consequently, he enjoined Abians “not to become faint-hearted, but to continue to accept the reality of the deadly nature of the virus and take all necessary precautions in line with the protocols as enunciated by all relevant health authorities.

“We appreciate all medical and allied services workers who have been in the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 and assure the people that this administration will do everything necessary to protect our people, stressing that “the vision for a more prosperous Abia remains intact and our future as a people and as a state remains very bright.”

