For killing WHO staff, Military Court Martial sentences Army Lance Corporal to 55 years imprisonment

By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

A General Court Martial presided over by Major General PB Fekrogha on Wednesday sentenced an Army Lance Corporal, Babangida Ibrahim to a total of 55 years imprisonment for killing a Staff of the World Health Organisation (WHO), working in Zamfara State and stealing his property.

The Court Martial, which sat at the Command Officers Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja, found Lance Corporal Ibrahim guilty on all four counts.

For Count One, Lance Corporal Ibrahim was sentenced to 40 years imprisonment, Count 2, Five years imprisonment, Count 3, Five years imprisonment and Counts 4, Five years imprisonment. However, Counts 2, 3 & 4 are to run concurrently.

According to the facts of the case, Lance Corporal Babangida Ibrahim, while on deployment on Operation Mesa to fight banditry in Zamfara State, at about 10 pm on August 11, 2014, without justification, shot and killed Mr Bello Aliyu Abdullahi (WHO Staff) with his personal AK 47 rifle.

Thereafter, Lance Corporal Ibrahim at about 4 am, broke into the house of Mr Bello, located at Gidan-Dari, Anka LGA, Zamfara State. He stole the Gionee E3 and a Nokia handset belonging to Mr Bello.

Lance Corporal Ibrahim also dishonestly took the Honda Accord car belonging Mr Bello with registration number TRK 414 AA, containing one Laptop computer and the sum of #6,000, which he subsequently moved to Kaduna where his family resides and was using the car as a personal car before investigators arrested him.

Lance Corporal Babangida Ibrahim was charged on four counts and they are Count One, Committing Civil Offence, Culpable Homicide by virtue of section 114 of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20, Laws of AFN 2004.

Count 2, House Breaking, punishable under section 110 (a) of Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

Count 3, Offence of Theft, contrary to section 286 of the penal code and punishable under section 287 of the penal code Cap P2 LFN 2004, triable by virtue of section 114 of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 LFN 2004.

Count 4, Theft, contrary to section 286 of the penal code and punishable under section 287 of the penal code Cap P 2, LFN 2004.

Members of the General Court Martial are Major General PB Fakrogha, President, Brigadier General JO OchaiBrigadier General POE Pearse, Brigadier General EJ Ikomi, Brigadier General AL Okpodu, Brigadier General SD Makulo, Col MK Ibrahim, Col L Abubakar, Col MA Yusuf and Captain KC Ogili (Judge Advocate).

The Prosecution Council for the Nigerian Army was led by Major Dipreye Biambo while the Defence Counsel for the accused soldier was led by Barr. Felix Jimba.

The President of the GCM, however, disclosed that the judgment and sentence is subject to confirmation by the convening authority which is the Nigerian Army.

