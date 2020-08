Nigeria’s Minister for Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered from COVID-19, almost three weeks after going into isolation. “By the very special grace of God my latest #COVID19 test result came back NEGATIVE after three weeks isolation,” Onyeama tweeted on Tuesday.

The post Foreign minister Geoffrey Onyeama recovers from COVID-19 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...